Is There A Value in Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) And Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

The shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zions Bancorporation National Association, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on February 10, 2020, to Sector Perform the ZION stock while also putting a $48 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on January 28, 2020. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $48. BofA/Merrill was of a view that ZION is Neutral in its latest report on January 22, 2020. Robert W. Baird thinks that ZION is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 17 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $34.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.86.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.18% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $27.91 while ending the day at $28.01. During the trading session, a total of 4.05 million shares were traded which represents a -4.99% decline from the average session volume which is 3.86 million shares. ZION had ended its last session trading at $29.54. Zions Bancorporation National Association currently has a market cap of $4.68 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.73, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.53, with a beta of 1.73. ZION 52-week low price stands at $23.58 while its 52-week high price is $52.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.77%. Zions Bancorporation National Association has the potential to record 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.69/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.65% to reach $19.00/share. It started the day trading at $16.17 and traded between $15.38 and $15.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DOC’s 50-day SMA is 17.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.86. The stock has a high of $20.78 for the year while the low is $11.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.32%, as 3.94M ZION shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.08% of Physicians Realty Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 39.85, while the P/B ratio is 1.22. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more DOC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 154,502 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,960,091 shares of DOC, with a total valuation of $375,823,669. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more DOC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $211,514,938 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Physicians Realty Trust shares by 0.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,197,618 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 39,825 shares of Physicians Realty Trust which are valued at $100,334,795. In the same vein, Brookfield Public Securities Grou… increased its Physicians Realty Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,714,286 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,296,089 shares and is now valued at $87,767,481. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Physicians Realty Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.