Is There A Value in Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) And Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

The shares of Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on March 14, 2018. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tuniu Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on October 11, 2017, to Outperform the TOUR stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on February 24, 2017. Morgan Stanley was of a view that TOUR is Equal-Weight in its latest report on April 26, 2016. Morgan Stanley thinks that TOUR is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.53.

The shares of the company added by 4.43% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.7252 while ending the day at $0.85. During the trading session, a total of 1.69 million shares were traded which represents a -2963.26% decline from the average session volume which is 55110.0 shares. TOUR had ended its last session trading at $0.81. Tuniu Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 TOUR 52-week low price stands at $0.79 while its 52-week high price is $5.01.

The Tuniu Corporation generated 93.93 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -152.0%.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.53% to reach $6.60/share. It started the day trading at $2.06 and traded between $1.84 and $1.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CAAP's 50-day SMA is 3.4218 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.9563. The stock has a high of $8.48 for the year while the low is $1.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 591832.79 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.87%, as 673,920 shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.36% of Corporacion America Airports S.A. shares were sold short. The company's P/E ratio currently sits at 232.50, while the P/B ratio is 0.39. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 313.08K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RREEF America LLC sold more CAAP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -13.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RREEF America LLC selling -357,659 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,342,222 shares of CAAP, with a total valuation of $4,333,111. Newtyn Management LLC meanwhile bought more CAAP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,070,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, River & Mercantile Asset Manageme… increased its Corporacion America Airports S.A. shares by 12.92% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,310,389 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 149,928 shares of Corporacion America Airports S.A. which are valued at $2,424,220. In the same vein, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its Corporacion America Airports S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 319,978 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 900,776 shares and is now valued at $1,666,436. Following these latest developments, around 82.15% of Corporacion America Airports S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.