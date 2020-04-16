Is There A Value in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) And Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

The shares of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on November 04, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $32 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Telephone and Data Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on November 04, 2019, to Overweight the TDS stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on August 05, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $31. JP Morgan was of a view that TDS is Underweight in its latest report on July 11, 2018. Raymond James thinks that TDS is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $31.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.76.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.35% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $17.16 while ending the day at $17.26. During the trading session, a total of 719450.0 shares were traded which represents a 32.76% incline from the average session volume which is 1.07 million shares. TDS had ended its last session trading at $18.63. Telephone and Data Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 TDS 52-week low price stands at $14.05 while its 52-week high price is $34.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Telephone and Data Systems Inc. generated 465.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -400.0%. Telephone and Data Systems Inc. has the potential to record 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on August 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $86. Stifel also rated FOXF as Reiterated on August 02, 2018, with its price target of $55 suggesting that FOXF could surge by 32.24% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $47.69/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.92% to reach $62.00/share. It started the day trading at $46.66 and traded between $40.68 and $42.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FOXF’s 50-day SMA is 56.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 66.12. The stock has a high of $86.91 for the year while the low is $34.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.16%, as 2.54M TDS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.63% of Fox Factory Holding Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.68, while the P/B ratio is 3.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 297.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more FOXF shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 125,275 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,338,174 shares of FOXF, with a total valuation of $224,203,308. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… meanwhile bought more FOXF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $211,935,780 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Fox Factory Holding Corp. shares by 0.50% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,811,085 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 18,786 shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. which are valued at $160,065,570. In the same vein, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Fox Factory Holding Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 94,854 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,177,581 shares and is now valued at $133,458,402. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Fox Factory Holding Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.