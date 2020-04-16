Is There A Value in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) And Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

The shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Gordon Haskett in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $35 price target. Gordon Haskett wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ingersoll Rand Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on March 30, 2020, to Overweight the IR stock while also putting a $28 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Vertical Research Markets when it published its report on March 23, 2020. UBS was of a view that IR is Buy in its latest report on December 12, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that IR is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 30, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 135.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $29.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.02.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.55% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $24.15 while ending the day at $24.36. During the trading session, a total of 2.59 million shares were traded which represents a 51.81% incline from the average session volume which is 5.38 million shares. IR had ended its last session trading at $26.35. Ingersoll Rand Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 IR 52-week low price stands at $17.01 while its 52-week high price is $38.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ingersoll Rand Inc. generated 505.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -91.67%. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has the potential to record -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on August 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.74% to reach $11.00/share. It started the day trading at $10.32 and traded between $8.90 and $9.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MOV’s 50-day SMA is 13.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.86. The stock has a high of $37.01 for the year while the low is $8.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.58%, as 2.50M IR shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.02, while the P/B ratio is 0.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 266.15K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more MOV shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 132,835 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,467,610 shares of MOV, with a total valuation of $29,167,150. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MOV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,764,490 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Movado Group Inc. shares by 0.04% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,381,614 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -531 shares of Movado Group Inc. which are valued at $16,330,677. In the same vein, Henderson Global Investors Ltd. decreased its Movado Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 140,464 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,046,848 shares and is now valued at $12,373,743. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Movado Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.