Is There A Value in Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) And The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

The shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $16 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Independence Realty Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on October 21, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by National Securities in its report released on September 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. Stifel was of a view that IRT is Hold in its latest report on April 09, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that IRT is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.46. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.08.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.78% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.735 while ending the day at $9.07. During the trading session, a total of 750740.0 shares were traded which represents a 25.67% incline from the average session volume which is 1.01 million shares. IRT had ended its last session trading at $9.73. Independence Realty Trust Inc. currently has a market cap of $708.19 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.58, with a beta of 1.16. IRT 52-week low price stands at $6.86 while its 52-week high price is $16.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.0%. Independence Realty Trust Inc. has the potential to record 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. BofA/Merrill also rated AES as Upgrade on March 30, 2020, with its price target of $15 suggesting that AES could surge by 28.51% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.42% to reach $17.75/share. It started the day trading at $13.65 and traded between $12.66 and $12.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AES’s 50-day SMA is 16.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.11. The stock has a high of $21.23 for the year while the low is $8.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.70%, as 8.50M IRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.28% of The AES Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.01, while the P/B ratio is 2.83. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.67M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AES shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 180,533 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 87,721,042 shares of AES, with a total valuation of $1,193,006,171. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more AES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $996,218,278 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its The AES Corporation shares by 2.63% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 34,504,491 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -930,554 shares of The AES Corporation which are valued at $469,261,078. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its The AES Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,611,708 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 33,631,663 shares and is now valued at $457,390,617. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of The AES Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.