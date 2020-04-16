Is There A Value in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) And Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

The shares of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $91 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Eaton Corporation plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Gordon Haskett advised investors in its research note published on April 03, 2020, to Buy the ETN stock while also putting a $92 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on March 03, 2020. That day the KeyBanc Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $108. The stock was given Buy rating by UBS in its report released on February 18, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 121. Gordon Haskett was of a view that ETN is Hold in its latest report on February 12, 2020. Barclays thinks that ETN is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 07, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 97.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $90.09. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.76.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.14% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $75.39 while ending the day at $75.74. During the trading session, a total of 2.01 million shares were traded which represents a 46.08% incline from the average session volume which is 3.73 million shares. ETN had ended its last session trading at $79.84. Eaton Corporation plc currently has a market cap of $31.35 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.42, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.48, with a beta of 1.25. Eaton Corporation plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 ETN 52-week low price stands at $56.42 while its 52-week high price is $105.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.37 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Eaton Corporation plc generated 370.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.03%. Eaton Corporation plc has the potential to record 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BWS Financial published a research note on December 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $58. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.78/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.58% to reach $38.80/share. It started the day trading at $22.20 and traded between $19.69 and $21.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that REGI’s 50-day SMA is 24.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.15. The stock has a high of $31.50 for the year while the low is $9.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.24%, as 3.03M ETN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.01% of Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.56, while the P/B ratio is 0.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 799.05K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.27% over the past 90 days while it gained 34.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more REGI shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 427,715 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,100,913 shares of REGI, with a total valuation of $125,251,744. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more REGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $75,811,973 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares by 4.50% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,048,237 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -143,743 shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc. which are valued at $62,580,306. In the same vein, Parsifal Capital Management LP decreased its Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,016,036 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,016,036 shares and is now valued at $41,389,219. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Renewable Energy Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.