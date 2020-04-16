Is There A Value in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) And Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR)

The shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Societe Generale in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. Societe Generale wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Barclays PLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Exane BNP Paribas Markets when it published its report on November 26, 2019. Exane BNP Paribas was of a view that BCS is Neutral in its latest report on August 21, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that BCS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.06.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.68% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.31 while ending the day at $4.33. During the trading session, a total of 4.69 million shares were traded which represents a 28.08% incline from the average session volume which is 6.52 million shares. BCS had ended its last session trading at $4.69. Barclays PLC currently has a market cap of $18.64 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.19, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.15, with a beta of 1.37. BCS 52-week low price stands at $3.41 while its 52-week high price is $10.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -37.5%. Barclays PLC has the potential to record 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) is now rated as Neutral. B. Riley FBR also rated BHR as Upgrade on July 10, 2019, with its price target of $13 suggesting that BHR could surge by 75.61% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.91/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.87% to reach $9.80/share. It started the day trading at $2.79 and traded between $2.38 and $2.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BHR’s 50-day SMA is 4.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.09. The stock has a high of $13.88 for the year while the low is $1.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 616798.11 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.44%, as 625,680 BCS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.46% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 478.70K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more BHR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -147,289 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,053,156 shares of BHR, with a total valuation of $5,190,365. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more BHR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,212,056 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares by 0.35% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,176,041 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -7,586 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. which are valued at $3,699,270. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 195,500 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,591,578 shares and is now valued at $2,705,683. Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.