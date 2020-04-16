Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)?

The shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Welltower Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $52. The stock was given Market Perform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on March 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 80. Raymond James was of a view that WELL is Strong Buy in its latest report on February 28, 2020. Evercore ISI thinks that WELL is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 06, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 89.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $60.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 99.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.29.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.03% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $48.00 while ending the day at $48.53. During the trading session, a total of 2.99 million shares were traded which represents a 32.1% incline from the average session volume which is 4.4 million shares. WELL had ended its last session trading at $53.35. Welltower Inc. currently has a market cap of $18.16 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 40.48, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.11, with a beta of 0.87. WELL 52-week low price stands at $24.27 while its 52-week high price is $93.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.86%. Welltower Inc. has the potential to record 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on February 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $60.44/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.18% to reach $98.97/share. It started the day trading at $58.63 and traded between $57.02 and $57.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CM’s 50-day SMA is 67.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 78.19. The stock has a high of $87.62 for the year while the low is $46.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.69%, as 9.10M WELL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.75% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.15, while the P/B ratio is 0.99. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 750.83K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. bought more CM shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. purchasing 523,794 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,838,772 shares of CM, with a total valuation of $1,381,933,613. TD Asset Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more CM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,246,532,446 worth of shares.

Similarly, 1832 Asset Management LP increased its Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares by 7.17% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 17,589,450 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,176,158 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce which are valued at $1,019,660,417. In the same vein, BMO Asset Management, Inc. increased its Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,122,718 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 15,410,658 shares and is now valued at $893,355,844. Following these latest developments, around 0.06% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.