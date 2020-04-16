Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL), ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)?

The shares of The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $6 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The RealReal Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on March 18, 2020. That day the Nomura set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on February 21, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that REAL is Outperform in its latest report on February 04, 2020. BMO Capital Markets thinks that REAL is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 73.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.83.

The shares of the company added by 8.51% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.52 while ending the day at $8.67. During the trading session, a total of 2.67 million shares were traded which represents a -25.46% decline from the average session volume which is 2.13 million shares. REAL had ended its last session trading at $7.99. The RealReal Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 REAL 52-week low price stands at $5.00 while its 52-week high price is $30.05.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The RealReal Inc. has the potential to record -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.67/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.37% to reach $3.75/share. It started the day trading at $2.5599 and traded between $2.40 and $2.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VRAY’s 50-day SMA is 2.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.94. The stock has a high of $9.76 for the year while the low is $1.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.14%, as 17.50M REAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.91% of ViewRay Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.72% over the last six months.

Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more VRAY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $29,528,773 worth of shares.

Similarly, FIAM LLC increased its ViewRay Inc. shares by 29.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,853,540 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,247,986 shares of ViewRay Inc. which are valued at $24,633,850. In the same vein, HealthCor Management LP increased its ViewRay Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,587,699 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,477,799 shares and is now valued at $23,694,498. Following these latest developments, around 19.80% of ViewRay Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.