Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)?

The shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on August 31, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $12 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Quotient Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on November 04, 2015, to Buy the QTNT stock while also putting a $26 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on August 11, 2015. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Buy rating by UBS in its report released on February 04, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 167.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.63.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.74% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.67 while ending the day at $6.40. During the trading session, a total of 1.24 million shares were traded which represents a -93.78% decline from the average session volume which is 641340.0 shares. QTNT had ended its last session trading at $6.79. Quotient Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 9.69, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.70 QTNT 52-week low price stands at $2.39 while its 52-week high price is $11.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Quotient Limited generated 4.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.81%. Quotient Limited has the potential to record -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Robert W. Baird also rated CTAS as Downgrade on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $175 suggesting that CTAS could surge by 9.68% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $201.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.25% to reach $207.11/share. It started the day trading at $197.01 and traded between $186.11 and $187.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CTAS’s 50-day SMA is 237.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 256.28. The stock has a high of $304.81 for the year while the low is $154.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -30.20%, as 1.68M QTNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.91% of Cintas Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.21, while the P/B ratio is 5.87. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 888.57K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more CTAS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -113,922 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,094,261 shares of CTAS, with a total valuation of $1,748,527,890. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CTAS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $758,413,283 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Cintas Corporation shares by 0.19% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,864,015 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 7,160 shares of Cintas Corporation which are valued at $669,324,678. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Cintas Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 109,542 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,335,175 shares and is now valued at $577,719,014. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Cintas Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.