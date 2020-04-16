Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE), Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC)?

The shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on January 10, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $88 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lumentum Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on January 09, 2020, to Neutral the LITE stock while also putting a $85 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on January 02, 2020. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $70. The stock was given Positive rating by Susquehanna in its report released on December 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 90. Morgan Stanley was of a view that LITE is Equal-Weight in its latest report on November 11, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that LITE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $94.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 91.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.87.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.29% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $76.90 while ending the day at $77.04. During the trading session, a total of 1.33 million shares were traded which represents a 19.14% incline from the average session volume which is 1.65 million shares. LITE had ended its last session trading at $81.34. Lumentum Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.60 LITE 52-week low price stands at $40.28 while its 52-week high price is $93.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lumentum Holdings Inc. generated 1.08 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 36.43%. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Odeon published a research note on April 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $72. Citigroup also rated ADC as Upgrade on December 12, 2019, with its price target of $82 suggesting that ADC could surge by 18.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $65.85/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.85% to reach $75.60/share. It started the day trading at $64.47 and traded between $60.84 and $61.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADC’s 50-day SMA is 68.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 71.12. The stock has a high of $80.51 for the year while the low is $45.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -46.25%, as 3.21M LITE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.82% of Agree Realty Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.75, while the P/B ratio is 1.54. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 672.42K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ADC shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 354,882 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,504,200 shares of ADC, with a total valuation of $402,609,980. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ADC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $391,291,875 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Agree Realty Corporation shares by 3.21% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,311,051 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -76,599 shares of Agree Realty Corporation which are valued at $143,054,057. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Agree Realty Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 125,795 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,625,187 shares and is now valued at $100,599,075. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Agree Realty Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.