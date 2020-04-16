Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Iconix Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON), Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM)?

The shares of Iconix Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on October 31, 2017. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Iconix Brand Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. FBR & Co. advised investors in its research note published on October 30, 2017, to Neutral the ICON stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Sidoti Markets when it published its report on September 19, 2017. That day the Sidoti set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Outperform rating by FBR & Co. in its report released on July 11, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8.50. Guggenheim was of a view that ICON is Neutral in its latest report on September 30, 2016. ROTH Capital thinks that ICON is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 11, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.81.

The shares of the company added by 20.65% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.53 while ending the day at $0.66. During the trading session, a total of 1.92 million shares were traded which represents a -2130.88% decline from the average session volume which is 86160.0 shares. ICON had ended its last session trading at $0.55. ICON 52-week low price stands at $0.51 while its 52-week high price is $2.75.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on January 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.18/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.11% to reach $13.64/share. It started the day trading at $7.87 and traded between $7.415 and $7.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VRRM’s 50-day SMA is 11.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.54. The stock has a high of $17.20 for the year while the low is $5.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -32.75%, as 10.30M ICON shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.25% of Verra Mobility Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 37.46, while the P/B ratio is 3.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.99M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more VRRM shares, increasing its portfolio by 22.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 3,799,115 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,001,379 shares of VRRM, with a total valuation of $149,949,846. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VRRM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $82,945,002 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fairview Capital Investment Manag… increased its Verra Mobility Corporation shares by 55.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,671,718 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,791,619 shares of Verra Mobility Corporation which are valued at $76,196,067. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Verra Mobility Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 831,835 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,180,931 shares and is now valued at $58,411,847. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Verra Mobility Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.