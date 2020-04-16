Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI), ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)?

The shares of Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on July 15, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $43 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hillenbrand Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on May 21, 2019, to Neutral the HI stock while also putting a $43 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Buckingham Research Markets when it published its report on May 16, 2019. That day the Buckingham Research set price target on the stock to $53. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that HI is Buy in its latest report on February 01, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that HI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 17, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.17.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.84% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $17.86 while ending the day at $18.04. During the trading session, a total of 591284.0 shares were traded which represents a 33.75% incline from the average session volume which is 892510.0 shares. HI had ended its last session trading at $19.79. Hillenbrand Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.23 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.36, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.39, with a beta of 1.40. Hillenbrand Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 HI 52-week low price stands at $13.61 while its 52-week high price is $43.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.63 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Hillenbrand Inc. generated 142.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.76 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Hillenbrand Inc. has the potential to record 2.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Vertical Research published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.15% to reach $21.92/share. It started the day trading at $17.51 and traded between $17.21 and $17.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABB’s 50-day SMA is 20.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.60. The stock has a high of $25.30 for the year while the low is $14.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.04%, as 2.46M HI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.12% of ABB Ltd shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 36.89, while the P/B ratio is 2.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.67M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fisher Asset Management LLC bought more ABB shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fisher Asset Management LLC purchasing 341,480 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,094,067 shares of ABB, with a total valuation of $226,003,596. Lazard Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more ABB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $109,005,875 worth of shares.

Similarly, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… decreased its ABB Ltd shares by 4.52% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,747,651 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -271,965 shares of ABB Ltd which are valued at $99,204,456. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… decreased its ABB Ltd shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 51,023 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,906,581 shares and is now valued at $67,427,588.