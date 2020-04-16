Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM), Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $120.23. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 106.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.06.

The shares of the company added by 13.43% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.41 while ending the day at $0.49. During the trading session, a total of 637858.0 shares were traded which represents a -693.36% decline from the average session volume which is 80400.0 shares. GSUM had ended its last session trading at $0.43. GSUM 52-week low price stands at $0.24 while its 52-week high price is $3.80.

The Gridsum Holding Inc. generated 5.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -118.75%.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Scotiabank also rated MEOH as Initiated on March 19, 2020, with its price target of $24 suggesting that MEOH could surge by 35.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.21% to reach $20.31/share. It started the day trading at $13.50 and traded between $12.75 and $13.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MEOH’s 50-day SMA is 21.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.41. The stock has a high of $60.17 for the year while the low is $9.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.91%, as 2.59M GSUM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.40% of Methanex Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.20, while the P/B ratio is 0.75. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 749.24K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought more MEOH shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchasing 1,767,458 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,308,782 shares of MEOH, with a total valuation of $174,137,877. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more MEOH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $49,575,237 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… increased its Methanex Corporation shares by 379.58% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,204,923 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,536,642 shares of Methanex Corporation which are valued at $39,003,913. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Methanex Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,573 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,103,066 shares and is now valued at $25,594,313. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Methanex Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.