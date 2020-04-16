Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS), NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)?

The shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Chardan Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on March 06, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5 price target. Chardan Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on February 20, 2020, to Outperform the ABUS stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Outperform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on February 05, 2020. That day the JMP Securities set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on October 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Chardan Capital Markets was of a view that ABUS is Neutral in its latest report on October 04, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that ABUS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 16, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.61.

The shares of the company added by 11.21% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.01 while ending the day at $1.19. During the trading session, a total of 1.48 million shares were traded which represents a -88.26% decline from the average session volume which is 788520.0 shares. ABUS had ended its last session trading at $1.07. ABUS 52-week low price stands at $0.82 while its 52-week high price is $3.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.36 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Arbutus Biopharma Corporation generated 31.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -30.56%. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has the potential to record -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $49. Even though the stock has been trading at $43.14/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.28% to reach $55.71/share. It started the day trading at $42.35 and traded between $40.28 and $40.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NTAP’s 50-day SMA is 45.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 53.88. The stock has a high of $78.35 for the year while the low is $34.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -32.55%, as 7.74M ABUS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.63% of NetApp Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.48, while the P/B ratio is 32.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. sold more NTAP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling -274,400 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,566,638 shares of NTAP, with a total valuation of $1,357,703,138. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more NTAP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,146,719,428 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its NetApp Inc. shares by 2.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 26,457,045 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -774,052 shares of NetApp Inc. which are valued at $1,102,994,206. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its NetApp Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 290,655 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,431,105 shares and is now valued at $518,252,767. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of NetApp Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.