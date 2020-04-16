Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX), Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)?

The shares of Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Yandex N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on November 21, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on October 05, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 47. Citigroup was of a view that YNDX is Buy in its latest report on March 29, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that YNDX is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 08, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 47.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3264.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.56.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.32% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $34.3994 while ending the day at $34.89. During the trading session, a total of 3.66 million shares were traded which represents a -3.89% decline from the average session volume which is 3.52 million shares. YNDX had ended its last session trading at $36.85. Yandex N.V. currently has a market cap of $11.48 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 68.28, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 306.18, with a beta of 1.78. Yandex N.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 YNDX 52-week low price stands at $27.93 while its 52-week high price is $48.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.25 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Yandex N.V. generated 715.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.0%. Yandex N.V. has the potential to record 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) is now rated as Hold. Maxim Group also rated ENVA as Reiterated on February 01, 2019, with its price target of $40 suggesting that ENVA could surge by 53.89% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.11/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.87% to reach $28.50/share. It started the day trading at $13.75 and traded between $13.12 and $13.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENVA’s 50-day SMA is 16.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.58. The stock has a high of $31.95 for the year while the low is $7.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1335797.75 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -28.80%, as 951,088 YNDX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.13% of Enova International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.51, while the P/B ratio is 1.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 433.56K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more ENVA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -34,158 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,051,840 shares of ENVA, with a total valuation of $73,201,162. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ENVA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $45,175,198 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Enova International Inc. shares by 0.06% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,573,694 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,600 shares of Enova International Inc. which are valued at $37,292,826. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Enova International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 47,971 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,926,635 shares and is now valued at $27,916,941. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of Enova International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.