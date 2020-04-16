Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB), Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)?

The shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on December 04, 2017. The Technology company has also assigned a $6 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SuperCom Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Singular Research advised investors in its research note published on March 31, 2015, to Buy the SPCB stock while also putting a $13.25 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on August 22, 2014. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 247.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.89.

The shares of the company added by 10.11% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.75 while ending the day at $0.87. During the trading session, a total of 1.73 million shares were traded which represents a 10.15% incline from the average session volume which is 1.92 million shares. SPCB had ended its last session trading at $0.79. SuperCom Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 SPCB 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $1.91.

The SuperCom Ltd. generated 3.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. SuperCom Ltd. has the potential to record 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) is now rated as Neutral. Goldman also rated EC as Upgrade on March 24, 2020, with its price target of $12.40 suggesting that EC could surge by 21.31% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.30% to reach $13.61/share. It started the day trading at $10.85 and traded between $10.24 and $10.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EC’s 50-day SMA is 13.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.13. The stock has a high of $20.95 for the year while the low is $6.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.61%, as 7.49M SPCB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.38% of Ecopetrol S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.48, while the P/B ratio is 1.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Acadian Asset Management LLC sold more EC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -14.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Acadian Asset Management LLC selling -1,391,488 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,155,929 shares of EC, with a total valuation of $77,562,885. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more EC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $74,432,735 worth of shares.

Similarly, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau… increased its Ecopetrol S.A. shares by 5.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,218,152 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 163,996 shares of Ecopetrol S.A. which are valued at $30,604,626. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Ecopetrol S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 212,718 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,792,579 shares and is now valued at $26,557,426. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Ecopetrol S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.