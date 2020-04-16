Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG), Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND)?

The shares of Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $21 price target. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pure Storage Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on February 28, 2020, to Buy the PSTG stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on November 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. Raymond James was of a view that PSTG is Outperform in its latest report on October 16, 2019. Goldman thinks that PSTG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.72.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.93% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $12.005 while ending the day at $12.21. During the trading session, a total of 4.15 million shares were traded which represents a -6.56% decline from the average session volume which is 3.89 million shares. PSTG had ended its last session trading at $12.98. Pure Storage Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.57, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.00 PSTG 52-week low price stands at $7.93 while its 52-week high price is $23.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Pure Storage Inc. generated 362.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1950.0%. Pure Storage Inc. has the potential to record -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. BofA/Merrill also rated FND as Upgrade on February 24, 2020, with its price target of $65 suggesting that FND could surge by 24.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $36.98/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.52% to reach $45.39/share. It started the day trading at $35.79 and traded between $34.12 and $34.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FND’s 50-day SMA is 42.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.46. The stock has a high of $62.62 for the year while the low is $24.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.09%, as 7.05M PSTG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.58% of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.83, while the P/B ratio is 4.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Ares Management LLC sold more FND shares, decreasing its portfolio by -36.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Ares Management LLC selling -7,105,728 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,308,406 shares of FND, with a total valuation of $394,976,749. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more FND shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $330,121,864 worth of shares.

Similarly, Sands Capital Management LLC decreased its Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. shares by 2.56% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,743,412 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -203,774 shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. which are valued at $248,486,091. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 888,550 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,966,412 shares and is now valued at $223,552,161. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.