Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG), Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)?

The shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lloyds Banking Group plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on March 03, 2020. Citigroup was of a view that LYG is Neutral in its latest report on October 22, 2019. Goldman thinks that LYG is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $2.24. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.48.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.92% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.43 while ending the day at $1.43. During the trading session, a total of 10.36 million shares were traded which represents a 22.91% incline from the average session volume which is 13.44 million shares. LYG had ended its last session trading at $1.57. LYG 52-week low price stands at $1.28 while its 52-week high price is $3.58.

Lloyds Banking Group plc has the potential to record 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Longbow published a research note on May 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.48/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.17% to reach $21.80/share. It started the day trading at $15.17 and traded between $14.27 and $14.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTOR’s 50-day SMA is 18.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.11. The stock has a high of $27.18 for the year while the low is $10.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.19%, as 6.77M LYG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.00% of Meritor Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.12, while the P/B ratio is 3.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MTOR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -8.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -882,514 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,848,855 shares of MTOR, with a total valuation of $130,497,329.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Meritor Inc. shares by 7.07% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,247,673 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -399,536 shares of Meritor Inc. which are valued at $69,531,667. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its Meritor Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 498,336 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,465,361 shares and is now valued at $59,166,033. Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of Meritor Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.