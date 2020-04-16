Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)?

The shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Bernstein in its latest research note that was published on September 09, 2019. Bernstein wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HDFC Bank Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on July 25, 2017. Goldman was of a view that HDB is Buy in its latest report on August 02, 2016. Citigroup thinks that HDB is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 43 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $54.41. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.13.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.88% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $38.11 while ending the day at $38.59. During the trading session, a total of 1.98 million shares were traded which represents a 33.86% incline from the average session volume which is 3.0 million shares. HDB had ended its last session trading at $41.00. HDB 52-week low price stands at $29.50 while its 52-week high price is $65.76.

HDFC Bank Limited has the potential to record 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. DA Davidson also rated KEY as Resumed on March 24, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that KEY could surge by 28.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.14/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.45% to reach $14.32/share. It started the day trading at $10.64 and traded between $10.25 and $10.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KEY’s 50-day SMA is 14.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.25. The stock has a high of $20.52 for the year while the low is $7.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.99%, as 15.24M HDB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.59% of KeyCorp shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.41, while the P/B ratio is 0.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 13.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more KEY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -466,505 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 112,101,509 shares of KEY, with a total valuation of $1,162,492,648. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more KEY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $634,581,044 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its KeyCorp shares by 1.71% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 49,553,257 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -860,400 shares of KeyCorp which are valued at $513,867,275. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its KeyCorp shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,160 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 40,388,320 shares and is now valued at $418,826,878. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of KeyCorp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.