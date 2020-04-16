Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC), Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)?

The shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hancock Whitney Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on December 13, 2019. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $50. Stephens was of a view that HWC is Equal-Weight in its latest report on July 09, 2019. Hovde Group thinks that HWC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 48.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $25.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.05.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.66% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $18.46 while ending the day at $18.56. During the trading session, a total of 632599.0 shares were traded which represents a 26.85% incline from the average session volume which is 864840.0 shares. HWC had ended its last session trading at $20.32. Hancock Whitney Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.64 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.00, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.62, with a beta of 1.76. HWC 52-week low price stands at $14.32 while its 52-week high price is $44.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.66%. Hancock Whitney Corporation has the potential to record 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on April 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18.50. ROTH Capital also rated LAKE as Initiated on August 23, 2017, with its price target of $18 suggesting that LAKE could surge by 21.82% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.50/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.24% to reach $22.00/share. It started the day trading at $18.00 and traded between $16.55 and $17.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LAKE’s 50-day SMA is 15.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.14. The stock has a high of $28.00 for the year while the low is $9.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 951455.61 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.95%, as 809,213 HWC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.83% of Lakeland Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 905.26, while the P/B ratio is 1.63. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.97%. Looking further, the stock has raised 57.80% over the past 90 days while it gained 52.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more LAKE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -5,995 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 604,651 shares of LAKE, with a total valuation of $9,372,091. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more LAKE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,672,126 worth of shares.

Similarly, Private Capital Management LLC decreased its Lakeland Industries Inc. shares by 45.39% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 557,851 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -463,657 shares of Lakeland Industries Inc. which are valued at $8,646,691. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Lakeland Industries Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 160,639 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 442,800 shares and is now valued at $6,863,400. Following these latest developments, around 7.00% of Lakeland Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.