Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV), Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)?

The shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $70 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fortive Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2020. The stock was given Overweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on December 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 91. Credit Suisse was of a view that FTV is Outperform in its latest report on December 09, 2019. Citigroup thinks that FTV is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $67.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.09.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.77% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $57.39 while ending the day at $57.49. During the trading session, a total of 2.69 million shares were traded which represents a -3.65% decline from the average session volume which is 2.6 million shares. FTV had ended its last session trading at $61.01. Fortive Corporation currently has a market cap of $19.21 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 29.77, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.57, with a beta of 1.29. Fortive Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 FTV 52-week low price stands at $37.31 while its 52-week high price is $89.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Fortive Corporation generated 1.21 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.87 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.01%. Fortive Corporation has the potential to record 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on April 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.73/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.33% to reach $12.56/share. It started the day trading at $8.20 and traded between $8.04 and $8.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CS’s 50-day SMA is 10.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.96. The stock has a high of $14.12 for the year while the low is $6.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -36.96%, as 3.35M FTV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.14% of Credit Suisse Group AG shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.94, while the P/B ratio is 0.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more CS shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 376,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,616,496 shares of CS, with a total valuation of $93,977,453. EARNEST Partners LLC meanwhile sold more CS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $59,941,253 worth of shares.

Similarly, Parametric Portfolio Associates L… decreased its Credit Suisse Group AG shares by 0.78% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,658,229 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -28,709 shares of Credit Suisse Group AG which are valued at $29,595,073. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of Credit Suisse Group AG stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.