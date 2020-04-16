Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN), Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF)?

The shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $16 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Compugen Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald advised investors in its research note published on January 16, 2020, to Overweight the CGEN stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on March 29, 2018. FBR Capital was of a view that CGEN is Outperform in its latest report on October 15, 2015. Jefferies thinks that CGEN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 23, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $14.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 319.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.95.

The shares of the company added by 5.92% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $10.3917 while ending the day at $11.45. During the trading session, a total of 1.01 million shares were traded which represents a -9.72% decline from the average session volume which is 919500.0 shares. CGEN had ended its last session trading at $10.81. Compugen Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.60 CGEN 52-week low price stands at $2.73 while its 52-week high price is $12.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Compugen Ltd. generated 9.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -40.0%. Compugen Ltd. has the potential to record -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. Even though the stock has been trading at $67.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.45% to reach $69.50/share. It started the day trading at $64.45 and traded between $62.41 and $62.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RJF’s 50-day SMA is 77.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 83.20. The stock has a high of $102.45 for the year while the low is $54.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.52%, as 5.00M CGEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.02% of Raymond James Financial Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.51, while the P/B ratio is 1.27. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more RJF shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 95,347 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,746,619 shares of RJF, with a total valuation of $868,786,321. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more RJF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $400,568,615 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Raymond James Financial Inc. shares by 0.75% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,313,899 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -40,365 shares of Raymond James Financial Inc. which are valued at $335,838,417. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Raymond James Financial Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,040 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,081,015 shares and is now valued at $321,120,148. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Raymond James Financial Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.