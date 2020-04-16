Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH), Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS)?

The shares of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Exane BNP Paribas in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $13 price target. Exane BNP Paribas wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vishay Intertechnology Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on February 05, 2020, to Market Perform the VSH stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on February 04, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on November 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Cowen was of a view that VSH is Outperform in its latest report on May 22, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that VSH is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $16.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.33.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.77% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $14.55 while ending the day at $14.59. During the trading session, a total of 1.4 million shares were traded which represents a -2.5% decline from the average session volume which is 1.37 million shares. VSH had ended its last session trading at $15.82. Vishay Intertechnology Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.11 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.73, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.59, with a beta of 1.59. Vishay Intertechnology Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.34, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 VSH 52-week low price stands at $11.23 while its 52-week high price is $23.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Vishay Intertechnology Inc. generated 694.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -292.31%. Vishay Intertechnology Inc. has the potential to record 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $2.55 and traded between $0.92 and $1.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KOSS’s 50-day SMA is 1.1188 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.6289. The stock has a high of $2.90 for the year while the low is $0.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18466.26 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -95.11%, as 903 VSH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.06% of Koss Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.37K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 44.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Minerva Advisors LLC sold more KOSS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -8.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Minerva Advisors LLC selling -18,893 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 208,730 shares of KOSS, with a total valuation of $183,682.

Similarly, CIBC Bank USA (Investment Managem… decreased its Koss Corporation shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 79,661 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Koss Corporation which are valued at $70,102. Following these latest developments, around 80.86% of Koss Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.