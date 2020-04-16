Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC), East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)?

The shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Barrington Research in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. Barrington Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ViacomCBS Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on March 18, 2020, to Outperform the VIAC stock while also putting a $46 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on March 05, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $58. The stock was given Underweight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on February 21, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. Credit Suisse was of a view that VIAC is Neutral in its latest report on February 03, 2020. Rosenblatt thinks that VIAC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 30, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 38.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $26.41. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.49.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.58% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $15.00 while ending the day at $15.20. During the trading session, a total of 11.56 million shares were traded which represents a 19.36% incline from the average session volume which is 14.33 million shares. VIAC had ended its last session trading at $16.27. ViacomCBS Inc. currently has a market cap of $9.06 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.21, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.99, with a beta of 1.81. ViacomCBS Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 VIAC 52-week low price stands at $10.10 while its 52-week high price is $53.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.97 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The ViacomCBS Inc. generated 632.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.95 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -41.24%. ViacomCBS Inc. has the potential to record 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) is now rated as Neutral. Wells Fargo also rated EWBC as Downgrade on March 30, 2020, with its price target of $31 suggesting that EWBC could surge by 22.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.75% to reach $33.44/share. It started the day trading at $27.37 and traded between $25.95 and $26.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EWBC’s 50-day SMA is 35.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.72. The stock has a high of $52.97 for the year while the low is $22.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.15%, as 4.49M VIAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.11% of East West Bancorp Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.65, while the P/B ratio is 0.76. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more EWBC shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 508,011 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,708,031 shares of EWBC, with a total valuation of $352,844,718. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more EWBC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $345,386,373 worth of shares.

Similarly, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its East West Bancorp Inc. shares by 14.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,865,067 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 878,927 shares of East West Bancorp Inc. which are valued at $176,706,825. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its East West Bancorp Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,954 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,033,920 shares and is now valued at $155,313,101. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of East West Bancorp Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.