Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG), Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)?

The shares of Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Simon Property Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on March 18, 2020, to Buy the SPG stock while also putting a $120 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $109. The stock was given Market Perform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on January 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 156. JP Morgan was of a view that SPG is Neutral in its latest report on December 18, 2019. Citigroup thinks that SPG is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 170.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $113.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.49.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.64% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $59.8001 while ending the day at $61.22. During the trading session, a total of 5.15 million shares were traded which represents a -7.81% decline from the average session volume which is 4.78 million shares. SPG had ended its last session trading at $67.75. Simon Property Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $18.79 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.98, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.04, with a beta of 1.36. SPG 52-week low price stands at $42.25 while its 52-week high price is $186.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.96 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.7%. Simon Property Group Inc. has the potential to record 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $57. JP Morgan also rated AJRD as Initiated on September 10, 2019, with its price target of $52 suggesting that AJRD could surge by 29.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $43.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.34% to reach $58.33/share. It started the day trading at $42.86 and traded between $41.14 and $41.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AJRD’s 50-day SMA is 46.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 47.39. The stock has a high of $57.27 for the year while the low is $31.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.40%, as 4.91M SPG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.43% of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.31, while the P/B ratio is 5.55. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 718.96K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AJRD shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 195,858 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,313,159 shares of AJRD, with a total valuation of $473,229,441. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AJRD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $354,029,460 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. shares by 24.62% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,427,418 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,099,428 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. which are valued at $268,858,895. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.