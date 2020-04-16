Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC), InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)?

The shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Outperform the ROIC stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on October 23, 2019. That day the CapitalOne set price target on the stock to $21. CapitalOne was of a view that ROIC is Equal Weight in its latest report on July 26, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that ROIC is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $14.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.62.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.89% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.10 while ending the day at $8.29. During the trading session, a total of 1.41 million shares were traded which represents a 14.15% incline from the average session volume which is 1.64 million shares. ROIC had ended its last session trading at $9.20. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. currently has a market cap of $957.77 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.53, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.69, with a beta of 1.34. ROIC 52-week low price stands at $5.84 while its 52-week high price is $19.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.28 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.57%. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has the potential to record 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $43.69/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.42% to reach $53.00/share. It started the day trading at $41.85 and traded between $40.45 and $41.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IHG’s 50-day SMA is 49.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 60.24. The stock has a high of $71.02 for the year while the low is $25.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1004887.73 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.82%, as 886,110 ROIC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.53% of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 515.34K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more IHG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -88,421 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,831,621 shares of IHG, with a total valuation of $245,802,825. JPMorgan Securities LLC (Investme… meanwhile bought more IHG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $40,796,943 worth of shares.

Similarly, FIAM LLC decreased its InterContinental Hotels Group PLC shares by 4.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 963,414 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -45,300 shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC which are valued at $40,607,900. In the same vein, Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its InterContinental Hotels Group PLC shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 233,085 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 360,115 shares and is now valued at $15,178,847. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.