Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW), Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)?

The shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $8 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NOW Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on February 20, 2020, to Market Perform the DNOW stock while also putting a $8.25 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on August 05, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $10. Stifel was of a view that DNOW is Buy in its latest report on August 03, 2018. Cowen thinks that DNOW is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 03, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.94.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.04% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.13 while ending the day at $5.15. During the trading session, a total of 1.69 million shares were traded which represents a -25.81% decline from the average session volume which is 1.34 million shares. DNOW had ended its last session trading at $5.60. NOW Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 DNOW 52-week low price stands at $4.05 while its 52-week high price is $15.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The NOW Inc. generated 183.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 340.0%. NOW Inc. has the potential to record -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $157.33/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.18% to reach $137.10/share. It started the day trading at $172.42 and traded between $156.06 and $171.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TDOC’s 50-day SMA is 133.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 89.17. The stock has a high of $176.40 for the year while the low is $48.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.35%, as 10.48M DNOW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.52% of Teladoc Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.61%. Looking further, the stock has raised 77.32% over the past 90 days while it gained 150.54% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Teladoc Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.