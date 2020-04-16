Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING), Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)?

The shares of ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on October 23, 2019. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ING Groep N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on June 14, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that ING is Outperform in its latest report on March 21, 2019. Societe Generale thinks that ING is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.08.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.41% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.08 while ending the day at $5.10. During the trading session, a total of 9.9 million shares were traded which represents a -24.65% decline from the average session volume which is 7.94 million shares. ING had ended its last session trading at $5.63. ING Groep N.V. currently has a market cap of $19.27 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.83, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.57, with a beta of 1.71. ING 52-week low price stands at $4.52 while its 52-week high price is $13.72.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -26.92%. ING Groep N.V. has the potential to record 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at HSBC Securities published a research note on April 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $48.07/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.26% to reach $61.07/share. It started the day trading at $46.78 and traded between $45.00 and $45.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BUD’s 50-day SMA is 55.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 79.55. The stock has a high of $102.70 for the year while the low is $32.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -25.07%, as 3.90M ING shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.78% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.32, while the P/B ratio is 1.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.99M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ClearBridge Investments LLC bought more BUD shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ClearBridge Investments LLC purchasing 101,444 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,104,608 shares of BUD, with a total valuation of $578,175,305. Fisher Asset Management LLC meanwhile sold more BUD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $310,068,654 worth of shares.

Similarly, Manulife Investment Management (U… decreased its Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares by 3.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,327,570 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -168,046 shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV which are valued at $235,052,388. Following these latest developments, around 53.90% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.