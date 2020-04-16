Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI), NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 155.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.65.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.16% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.411 while ending the day at $0.42. During the trading session, a total of 8.23 million shares were traded which represents a 15.86% incline from the average session volume which is 9.78 million shares. GHSI had ended its last session trading at $0.47. Guardion Health Sciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 28.20 GHSI 52-week low price stands at $0.17 while its 52-week high price is $3.60.

The Guardion Health Sciences Inc. generated 11.12 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.96/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.70% to reach $26.50/share. It started the day trading at $18.23 and traded between $17.12 and $17.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NCR’s 50-day SMA is 23.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.85. The stock has a high of $35.87 for the year while the low is $10.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.40%, as 4.56M GHSI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.58% of NCR Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.06, while the P/B ratio is 2.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more NCR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -206,279 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,808,670 shares of NCR, with a total valuation of $226,713,459. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more NCR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $192,594,231 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wells Capital Management, Inc. increased its NCR Corporation shares by 8.85% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,539,630 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 694,243 shares of NCR Corporation which are valued at $151,151,451. In the same vein, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its NCR Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 269,918 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,420,957 shares and is now valued at $113,650,939. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of NCR Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.