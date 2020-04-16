Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC), Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)?

The shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Commercial Metals Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on November 26, 2019. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $23. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on October 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Goldman was of a view that CMC is Neutral in its latest report on September 23, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that CMC is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $19.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.31.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.93% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $14.69 while ending the day at $15.09. During the trading session, a total of 1.03 million shares were traded which represents a 41.13% incline from the average session volume which is 1.75 million shares. CMC had ended its last session trading at $16.39. Commercial Metals Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 CMC 52-week low price stands at $10.76 while its 52-week high price is $24.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.53 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Commercial Metals Company generated 232.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -26.42%. Commercial Metals Company has the potential to record 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on April 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $38. Rosenblatt also rated PTON as Initiated on April 03, 2020, with its price target of $42 suggesting that PTON could surge by 5.17% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.88/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.70% to reach $37.55/share. It started the day trading at $36.03 and traded between $31.70 and $35.61 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $37.02 for the year while the low is $17.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.39%, as 18.88M CMC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 43.16% of Peloton Interactive Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 29.12%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.94% over the past 90 days while it gained 65.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. bought more PTON shares, increasing its portfolio by 29.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. purchasing 4,037,310 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,778,156 shares of PTON, with a total valuation of $472,010,042. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more PTON shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $157,759,038 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Peloton Interactive Inc. shares by 586.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,319,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,835,332 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. which are valued at $88,119,450. In the same vein, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC increased its Peloton Interactive Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 20,977 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,192,417 shares and is now valued at $84,758,671. Following these latest developments, around 11.50% of Peloton Interactive Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.