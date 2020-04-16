Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)?

The shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $22 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Atkore International Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on October 11, 2017. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $21. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that ATKR is Outperform in its latest report on February 08, 2017.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $29.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 102.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.16.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.84% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $21.795 while ending the day at $21.97. During the trading session, a total of 592705.0 shares were traded which represents a -21.97% decline from the average session volume which is 485940.0 shares. ATKR had ended its last session trading at $23.84. Atkore International Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $995.02 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.33, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.55, with a beta of 2.13. Atkore International Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.11, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 ATKR 52-week low price stands at $10.85 while its 52-week high price is $43.50.

The Atkore International Group Inc. generated 164.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.75 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 42.55%.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on May 23, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.46% to reach $7.50/share. It started the day trading at $4.75 and traded between $3.6973 and $4.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that THMO’s 50-day SMA is 3.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.01. The stock has a high of $7.80 for the year while the low is $1.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 114726.54 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.60%, as 100,271 ATKR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.60% of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 353.55K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 34.21%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more THMO shares, increasing its portfolio by 47.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 58,816 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 183,261 shares of THMO, with a total valuation of $641,414. Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc… meanwhile bought more THMO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $68,250 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 14,423 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. which are valued at $50,481. In the same vein, Zacks Investment Management, Inc. decreased its ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 10,419 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,419 shares and is now valued at $36,467. Following these latest developments, around 15.31% of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.