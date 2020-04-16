Is It Crazy To Buy Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE:PB) And Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

The shares of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE:PB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Prosperity Bancshares Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Outperform the PB stock while also putting a $74 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 30, 2020. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $78. Raymond James was of a view that PB is Mkt Perform in its latest report on June 18, 2019. Bernstein thinks that PB is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $59.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.88.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.79% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $45.99 while ending the day at $46.17. During the trading session, a total of 1.81 million shares were traded which represents a -93.67% decline from the average session volume which is 934210.0 shares. PB had ended its last session trading at $50.62. Prosperity Bancshares Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.19 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.14, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.11, with a beta of 1.37. PB 52-week low price stands at $42.02 while its 52-week high price is $75.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.06%. Prosperity Bancshares Inc. has the potential to record 4.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PDM) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.88/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.14% to reach $19.00/share. It started the day trading at $18.56 and traded between $17.72 and $17.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PDM’s 50-day SMA is 20.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.91. The stock has a high of $24.78 for the year while the low is $13.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -32.50%, as 3.11M PB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.50% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.86, while the P/B ratio is 1.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PDM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -75,550 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,543,195 shares of PDM, with a total valuation of $327,472,824. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more PDM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $179,164,744 worth of shares.

Similarly, LSV Asset Management decreased its Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. shares by 2.76% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,001,014 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -198,379 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. which are valued at $123,637,907. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 318,888 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,381,775 shares and is now valued at $95,042,147. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.