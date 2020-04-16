Is It Crazy To Buy Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) And Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

The shares of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on January 27, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $24 price target. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mylan N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on January 09, 2020, to Neutral the MYL stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on November 07, 2019. Wolfe Research was of a view that MYL is Outperform in its latest report on July 19, 2019. Barclays thinks that MYL is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.69.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.44% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $15.13 while ending the day at $15.46. During the trading session, a total of 4.76 million shares were traded which represents a 38.09% incline from the average session volume which is 7.69 million shares. MYL had ended its last session trading at $16.35. Mylan N.V. currently has a market cap of $7.98 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 483.13, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 99.27, with a beta of 1.61. Mylan N.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 MYL 52-week low price stands at $12.75 while its 52-week high price is $28.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.40 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Mylan N.V. generated 475.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 41.43%. Mylan N.V. has the potential to record 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at HSBC Securities published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $17.50. Barclays also rated LILA as Upgrade on October 17, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that LILA could surge by 41.97% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.96% to reach $18.44/share. It started the day trading at $11.09 and traded between $10.53 and $10.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LILA’s 50-day SMA is 13.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.58. The stock has a high of $21.63 for the year while the low is $8.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 551686.99 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.62%, as 443,446 MYL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.28% of Liberty Latin America Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 280.78K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Genesis Investment Management LLP sold more LILA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Genesis Investment Management LLP selling -77,372 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,332,021 shares of LILA, with a total valuation of $56,092,861.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Liberty Latin America Ltd. shares by 0.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,916,469 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 22,753 shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. which are valued at $30,681,254. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Liberty Latin America Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.