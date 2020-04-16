Is It Crazy To Buy Lifeway Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) And Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM)

The shares of Lifeway Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on December 11, 2015. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $14 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lifeway Foods Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on March 18, 2015, to Outperform the LWAY stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Speculative Buy rating from Taglich Brothers Markets when it published its report on May 28, 2013. That day the Taglich Brothers set price target on the stock to $19.65. The stock was given Speculative Buy rating by Taglich Brothers in its report released on April 18, 2013, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14.10. Lazard Capital was of a view that LWAY is Hold in its latest report on August 15, 2008. Lazard Capital thinks that LWAY is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.50.

The shares of the company added by 26.82% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.08 while ending the day at $2.27. During the trading session, a total of 1.04 million shares were traded which represents a -4099.17% decline from the average session volume which is 24740.0 shares. LWAY had ended its last session trading at $1.79. Lifeway Foods Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 LWAY 52-week low price stands at $1.43 while its 52-week high price is $4.75.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%.

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.50. Alliance Global Partners also rated SVM as Downgrade on November 12, 2019, with its price target of $4.35 suggesting that SVM could down by -4.83% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.93/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.11% to reach $3.52/share. It started the day trading at $3.93 and traded between $3.52 and $3.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SVM’s 50-day SMA is 3.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.13. The stock has a high of $5.93 for the year while the low is $1.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -35.16%, as 2.49M LWAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.50% of Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.41, while the P/B ratio is 1.68. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.14% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 3.80% of Silvercorp Metals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.