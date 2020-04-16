Is It Crazy To Buy Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) And TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

The shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gulfport Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. Piper Sandler was of a view that GPOR is Neutral in its latest report on February 11, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that GPOR is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 09, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 6 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $1.84. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 91.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.17.

The shares of the company added by 11.65% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.56 while ending the day at $0.67. During the trading session, a total of 3.23 million shares were traded which represents a 49.52% incline from the average session volume which is 6.39 million shares. GPOR had ended its last session trading at $0.60. Gulfport Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 GPOR 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $7.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Gulfport Energy Corporation generated 6.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -560.0%. Gulfport Energy Corporation has the potential to record -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Bernstein published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) is now rated as Outperform. Piper Sandler also rated FTI as Downgrade on March 27, 2020, with its price target of $8 suggesting that FTI could surge by 52.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.27% to reach $16.64/share. It started the day trading at $8.23 and traded between $7.32 and $7.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTI’s 50-day SMA is 11.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.66. The stock has a high of $28.57 for the year while the low is $4.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -45.67%, as 9.38M GPOR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.11% of TechnipFMC plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The First Eagle Investment Management… bought more FTI shares, increasing its portfolio by 19.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The First Eagle Investment Management… purchasing 5,189,029 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,271,892 shares of FTI, with a total valuation of $217,512,552. Invesco Advisers, Inc. meanwhile sold more FTI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $213,134,410 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its TechnipFMC plc shares by 0.57% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 28,553,856 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 160,492 shares of TechnipFMC plc which are valued at $192,452,989. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its TechnipFMC plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,638,854 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 21,350,343 shares and is now valued at $143,901,312. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of TechnipFMC plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.