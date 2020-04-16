Is It Crazy To Buy Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB) And Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

The shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $22 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Great Western Bancorp Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by FBR & Co. in its report released on October 31, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 44. JP Morgan was of a view that GWB is Neutral in its latest report on April 28, 2017. FBR & Co. thinks that GWB is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 11, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 48.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $23.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.20.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.59% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $17.67 while ending the day at $17.89. During the trading session, a total of 894173.0 shares were traded which represents a -72.26% decline from the average session volume which is 519090.0 shares. GWB had ended its last session trading at $18.95. Great Western Bancorp Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.01 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.17, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.67, with a beta of 1.56. GWB 52-week low price stands at $16.66 while its 52-week high price is $36.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.78 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.90 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Great Western Bancorp Inc. has the potential to record 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on January 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) is now rated as Neutral. Barclays also rated HOMB as Initiated on February 11, 2019, with its price target of $21 suggesting that HOMB could surge by 28.79% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.16% to reach $16.57/share. It started the day trading at $12.40 and traded between $11.71 and $11.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HOMB’s 50-day SMA is 15.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.00. The stock has a high of $21.04 for the year while the low is $9.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.77%, as 6.36M GWB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.17% of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.84, while the P/B ratio is 0.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 983.89K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more HOMB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -148,246 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,760,033 shares of HOMB, with a total valuation of $212,942,796. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more HOMB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $204,669,792 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) shares by 3.14% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 13,853,919 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -449,285 shares of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) which are valued at $166,108,489. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 203,728 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,716,020 shares and is now valued at $68,535,080. Following these latest developments, around 4.70% of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.