Is It Crazy To Buy Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) And Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

The shares of Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on August 14, 2018. The Services company has also assigned a $16 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Eros International Plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on November 24, 2015. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on November 18, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. Jefferies was of a view that EROS is Buy in its latest report on August 12, 2015. Jefferies thinks that EROS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 11, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.75.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.53% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.85 while ending the day at $2.05. During the trading session, a total of 1.86 million shares were traded which represents a 37.89% incline from the average session volume which is 2.99 million shares. EROS had ended its last session trading at $2.17. Eros International Plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 EROS 52-week low price stands at $1.10 while its 52-week high price is $9.04.

The Eros International Plc generated 89.12 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 61.54%.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.07% to reach $17.62/share. It started the day trading at $7.99 and traded between $7.43 and $7.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VNOM’s 50-day SMA is 13.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.57. The stock has a high of $34.93 for the year while the low is $4.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 46.69%, as 3.94M EROS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.85% of Viper Energy Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.29, while the P/B ratio is 0.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more VNOM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -168,282 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,179,000 shares of VNOM, with a total valuation of $60,856,770. Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more VNOM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $29,382,131 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Viper Energy Partners LP shares by 23.19% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,721,763 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,123,713 shares of Viper Energy Partners LP which are valued at $24,675,289. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Viper Energy Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,977,559 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,467,950 shares and is now valued at $22,992,509. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Viper Energy Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.