Is It Crazy To Buy Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) And Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

The shares of Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $44 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Colfax Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on November 27, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $36. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on November 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 37. Goldman was of a view that CFX is Buy in its latest report on April 05, 2019. Oppenheimer thinks that CFX is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $30.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.59.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.61% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $20.75 while ending the day at $21.13. During the trading session, a total of 1.34 million shares were traded which represents a 22.76% incline from the average session volume which is 1.74 million shares. CFX had ended its last session trading at $23.12. Colfax Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.49 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 352.17, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 57.99, with a beta of 1.77. Colfax Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 CFX 52-week low price stands at $12.23 while its 52-week high price is $39.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Colfax Corporation generated 109.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.11%. Colfax Corporation has the potential to record 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on January 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) is now rated as Neutral. B. Riley FBR also rated ACST as Initiated on August 29, 2019, with its price target of $7.75 suggesting that ACST could surge by 81.35% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.45/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.42% to reach $2.52/share. It started the day trading at $0.4748 and traded between $0.438 and $0.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACST’s 50-day SMA is 0.4473 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.5237. The stock has a high of $3.08 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 597297.21 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -39.84%, as 359,334 CFX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.44% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 31.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -78.44% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 9.29% of Acasti Pharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.