Is It Crazy To Buy Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) And Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

The shares of Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $22 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Avnet Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Hold the AVT stock while also putting a $28 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Cross Research Markets when it published its report on January 21, 2020. The stock was given Underweight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on January 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. SunTrust was of a view that AVT is Sell in its latest report on October 25, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that AVT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $32.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.82.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.36% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $25.93 while ending the day at $26.51. During the trading session, a total of 1.09 million shares were traded which represents a -3.38% decline from the average session volume which is 1.05 million shares. AVT had ended its last session trading at $28.01. Avnet Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.63 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 26.75, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.57, with a beta of 1.41. Avnet Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 AVT 52-week low price stands at $17.85 while its 52-week high price is $49.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.40 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Avnet Inc. generated 488.81 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -172.5%. Avnet Inc. has the potential to record 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Compass Point also rated RPAI as Downgrade on March 03, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that RPAI could surge by 64.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.91% to reach $14.50/share. It started the day trading at $5.39 and traded between $4.96 and $5.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RPAI’s 50-day SMA is 8.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.59. The stock has a high of $14.30 for the year while the low is $2.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -28.73%, as 2.38M AVT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.45% of Retail Properties of America Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 34.13, while the P/B ratio is 0.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.97% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Retail Properties of America Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.