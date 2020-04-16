Is A Downturn Overdue? Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW), Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP)?

The shares of Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on January 14, 2020. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Primo Water Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Lake Street advised investors in its research note published on November 06, 2019, to Hold the PRMW stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on September 06, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on June 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Imperial Capital was of a view that PRMW is Outperform in its latest report on March 08, 2019. BMO Capital Markets thinks that PRMW is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 16, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $14.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.13.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.21% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.98 while ending the day at $9.06. During the trading session, a total of 1.65 million shares were traded which represents a 22.43% incline from the average session volume which is 2.13 million shares. PRMW had ended its last session trading at $9.66. Primo Water Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 PRMW 52-week low price stands at $6.33 while its 52-week high price is $16.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Primo Water Corporation generated 205.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 380.0%. Primo Water Corporation has the potential to record 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on May 28, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.97/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.88% to reach $31.00/share. It started the day trading at $14.40 and traded between $13.08 and $13.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MDP’s 50-day SMA is 21.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.18. The stock has a high of $60.95 for the year while the low is $10.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.46%, as 7.77M PRMW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.68% of Meredith Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 30.71, while the P/B ratio is 0.68. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more MDP shares, increasing its portfolio by 77.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 4,360,027 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,998,076 shares of MDP, with a total valuation of $122,176,489. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more MDP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $62,234,016 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Meredith Corporation shares by 0.71% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,954,887 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 27,774 shares of Meredith Corporation which are valued at $48,328,719. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Meredith Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 198,782 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,295,973 shares and is now valued at $28,056,790. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Meredith Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.