Is A Downturn Overdue? Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT), Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)?

The shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $42 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kennametal Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on November 26, 2019, to Buy the KMT stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Longbow Markets when it published its report on October 22, 2019. The stock was given Sell rating by Goldman in its report released on July 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. BofA/Merrill was of a view that KMT is Underperform in its latest report on June 13, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that KMT is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 06, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $27.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.62.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.25% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $21.27 while ending the day at $21.36. During the trading session, a total of 1.23 million shares were traded which represents a -4.24% decline from the average session volume which is 1.18 million shares. KMT had ended its last session trading at $23.03. Kennametal Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.46, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 KMT 52-week low price stands at $14.45 while its 52-week high price is $42.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.17 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Kennametal Inc. generated 105.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -352.94%. Kennametal Inc. has the potential to record 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on May 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.30% to reach $39.40/share. It started the day trading at $20.02 and traded between $17.85 and $18.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CATM’s 50-day SMA is 30.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.27. The stock has a high of $47.41 for the year while the low is $15.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.74%, as 6.69M KMT shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.15, while the P/B ratio is 2.13. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 661.92K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Hudson Executive Capital LP bought more CATM shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Hudson Executive Capital LP purchasing 8,088 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,135,021 shares of CATM, with a total valuation of $170,184,639. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CATM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $108,136,108 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Cardtronics plc shares by 3.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,905,289 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -168,534 shares of Cardtronics plc which are valued at $102,618,646. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Cardtronics plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 803,176 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,983,861 shares and is now valued at $83,342,372. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Cardtronics plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.