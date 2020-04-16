Is A Downturn Overdue? Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH), U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)?

The shares of Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on June 19, 2018. The Financial company has also assigned a $12 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Five Point Holdings LLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.16.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.17% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.55 while ending the day at $4.66. During the trading session, a total of 764794.0 shares were traded which represents a -116.1% decline from the average session volume which is 353910.0 shares. FPH had ended its last session trading at $5.02. FPH 52-week low price stands at $3.62 while its 52-week high price is $9.40.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. Five Point Holdings LLC has the potential to record 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.73% to reach $2.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.54 and traded between $0.4532 and $0.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that USWS’s 50-day SMA is 0.7826 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.9354. The stock has a high of $8.17 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 626961.98 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.52%, as 504,579 FPH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.40% of U.S. Well Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 798.22K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 108.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -71.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.26% over the last six months.

BlackRock Capital Investment Advi… meanwhile bought more USWS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,342,481 worth of shares.

Similarly, Southpaw Asset Management LP increased its U.S. Well Services Inc. shares by 134.49% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,934,338 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,109,422 shares of U.S. Well Services Inc. which are valued at $580,301. Following these latest developments, around 8.30% of U.S. Well Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.