Is A Downturn Overdue? Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG), BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)?

The shares of Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $119 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Everbridge Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on June 20, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $100. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on May 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 85. BofA/Merrill was of a view that EVBG is Buy in its latest report on May 07, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that EVBG is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 69.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $119.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.11.

The shares of the company added by 4.32% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $105.02 while ending the day at $111.46. During the trading session, a total of 501497.0 shares were traded which represents a 22.58% incline from the average session volume which is 647780.0 shares. EVBG had ended its last session trading at $106.84. Everbridge Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.95, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.70 EVBG 52-week low price stands at $59.85 while its 52-week high price is $133.62.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Everbridge Inc. generated 536.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -69.57%. Everbridge Inc. has the potential to record -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DZ Bank published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.44/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.55% to reach $35.98/share. It started the day trading at $23.37 and traded between $22.57 and $22.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BP’s 50-day SMA is 28.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.71. The stock has a high of $45.29 for the year while the low is $15.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.15%, as 17.43M EVBG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.52% of BP p.l.c. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.23, while the P/B ratio is 0.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 16.89M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold more BP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. selling -777,293 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,301,049 shares of BP, with a total valuation of $665,872,585. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more BP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $416,831,490 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its BP p.l.c. shares by 18.76% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 16,876,492 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,896,969 shares of BP p.l.c. which are valued at $411,617,640. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its BP p.l.c. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 408,138 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 14,398,760 shares and is now valued at $351,185,756. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of BP p.l.c. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.