Is A Downturn Overdue? Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA), Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC)?

The shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on September 26, 2019. Societe Generale was of a view that BBVA is Sell in its latest report on June 26, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that BBVA is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 4.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.20.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.57% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.91 while ending the day at $2.93. During the trading session, a total of 2.59 million shares were traded which represents a 61.19% incline from the average session volume which is 6.68 million shares. BBVA had ended its last session trading at $3.17. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. currently has a market cap of $19.43 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.63, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.78, with a beta of 1.26. BBVA 52-week low price stands at $2.80 while its 52-week high price is $6.44.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has the potential to record 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on May 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $67. Imperial Capital also rated PVAC as Initiated on April 29, 2019, with its price target of $70 suggesting that PVAC could surge by 21.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.82% to reach $5.50/share. It started the day trading at $4.6866 and traded between $3.92 and $4.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PVAC’s 50-day SMA is 9.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.77. The stock has a high of $46.40 for the year while the low is $0.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 24.42%, as 2.74M BBVA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.23% of Penn Virginia Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.93, while the P/B ratio is 0.12. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 606.30K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 47.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -85.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -83.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PVAC shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 62,260 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,979,619 shares of PVAC, with a total valuation of $6,117,023.

Similarly, Strategic Value Partners LLC decreased its Penn Virginia Corporation shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,540,634 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Penn Virginia Corporation which are valued at $4,760,559. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Penn Virginia Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.