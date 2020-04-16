Is A Downturn Overdue? Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)?

The shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $16 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on October 09, 2018. BofA/Merrill was of a view that ACRE is Underperform in its latest report on December 15, 2016. FBR & Co. thinks that ACRE is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 22, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 159.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.61.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.36% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.94 while ending the day at $7.22. During the trading session, a total of 645675.0 shares were traded which represents a 16.0% incline from the average session volume which is 768660.0 shares. ACRE had ended its last session trading at $7.71. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation currently has a market cap of $242.01 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.63, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.96, with a beta of 1.34. ACRE 52-week low price stands at $2.78 while its 52-week high price is $17.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.29%. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has the potential to record 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Citigroup also rated HPE as Downgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $7 suggesting that HPE could surge by 32.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.11% to reach $14.13/share. It started the day trading at $10.035 and traded between $9.355 and $9.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HPE’s 50-day SMA is 11.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.22. The stock has a high of $17.59 for the year while the low is $7.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 45.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -36.74%, as 28.81M ACRE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.24% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.76, while the P/B ratio is 0.72. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HPE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 230,767 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 127,029,643 shares of HPE, with a total valuation of $1,233,457,834. Dodge & Cox meanwhile sold more HPE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,229,110,492 worth of shares.

Similarly, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares by 0.15% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 84,438,741 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -124,320 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company which are valued at $819,900,175. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 432,477 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 70,347,433 shares and is now valued at $683,073,574. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.