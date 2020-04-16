Is A Downturn Overdue? Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO), OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF)?

The shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Apollo Global Management Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on January 13, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on December 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 44. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that APO is Outperform in its latest report on October 08, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that APO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 46.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $44.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.25.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.44% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $33.83 while ending the day at $34.02. During the trading session, a total of 2.22 million shares were traded which represents a 27.52% incline from the average session volume which is 3.06 million shares. APO had ended its last session trading at $36.36. Apollo Global Management Inc. currently has a market cap of $13.6 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.76, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.10, with a beta of 1.64. APO 52-week low price stands at $19.46 while its 52-week high price is $52.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Apollo Global Management Inc. generated 1.58 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 54.55%. Apollo Global Management Inc. has the potential to record 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Wedbush also rated OMF as Upgrade on July 30, 2019, with its price target of $45 suggesting that OMF could surge by 59.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.25% to reach $45.59/share. It started the day trading at $19.31 and traded between $18.19 and $18.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OMF’s 50-day SMA is 31.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.29. The stock has a high of $46.29 for the year while the low is $12.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 55.78%, as 3.12M APO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.41% of OneMain Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.96, while the P/B ratio is 0.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.48% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Värde Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,355,568 shares of OMF, with a total valuation of $217,118,460. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more OMF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $210,551,448 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its OneMain Holdings Inc. shares by 2.00% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,934,956 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 155,529 shares of OneMain Holdings Inc. which are valued at $151,716,359. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its OneMain Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 406,751 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,992,363 shares and is now valued at $76,333,981. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of OneMain Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.