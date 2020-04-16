Is A Downturn Overdue? Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT), Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)?

The shares of Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on February 24, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $13 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Altimmune Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on July 19, 2019, to Buy the ALT stock while also putting a $8.30 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on October 09, 2017. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 125.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.54.

The shares of the company added by 4.92% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.13 while ending the day at $3.41. During the trading session, a total of 566427.0 shares were traded which represents a 62.74% incline from the average session volume which is 1.52 million shares. ALT had ended its last session trading at $3.25. Altimmune Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 10.00 ALT 52-week low price stands at $1.51 while its 52-week high price is $4.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Altimmune Inc. generated 9.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.0%. Altimmune Inc. has the potential to record -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.47% to reach $12.11/share.

A look at its technical shows that AINV’s 50-day SMA is 12.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.49. The stock has a high of $18.33 for the year while the low is $5.20. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.82, while the P/B ratio is 0.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.06% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.71% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Apollo Investment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.