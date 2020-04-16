Expensive Market, What To Buy? Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO), Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

The shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Two Harbors Investment Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on October 03, 2019. Deutsche Bank was of a view that TWO is Hold in its latest report on July 24, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that TWO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 10, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.28. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.51.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.89% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.00 while ending the day at $4.19. During the trading session, a total of 7.96 million shares were traded which represents a -17.2% decline from the average session volume which is 6.79 million shares. TWO had ended its last session trading at $4.50. TWO 52-week low price stands at $2.25 while its 52-week high price is $15.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.25 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -96.0%. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has the potential to record 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. UBS also rated WES as Upgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $8 suggesting that WES could surge by 61.59% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.72/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.62% to reach $13.46/share. It started the day trading at $5.57 and traded between $5.01 and $5.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WES’s 50-day SMA is 9.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.63. The stock has a high of $35.05 for the year while the low is $2.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.47%, as 7.82M TWO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.89% of Western Midstream Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.32, while the P/B ratio is 0.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -76.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ALPS Advisors, Inc. sold more WES shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ALPS Advisors, Inc. selling -139,669 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,153,629 shares of WES, with a total valuation of $78,257,758. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more WES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $67,648,524 worth of shares.

Similarly, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Western Midstream Partners LP shares by 7.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,386,554 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,133,276 shares of Western Midstream Partners LP which are valued at $49,852,435. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its Western Midstream Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,340,899 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,042,380 shares and is now valued at $42,257,311. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Western Midstream Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.