Expensive Market, What To Buy? PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM), Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

The shares of PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $32 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PulteGroup Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on March 18, 2020, to Neutral the PHM stock while also putting a $25.50 price target. The stock had earned Positive rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on March 03, 2020. That day the Susquehanna set price target on the stock to $51. The stock was given Hold rating by SunTrust in its report released on February 26, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45. Evercore ISI was of a view that PHM is Outperform in its latest report on January 28, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that PHM is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $35.05. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.71.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.01% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $23.56 while ending the day at $23.88. During the trading session, a total of 4.15 million shares were traded which represents a 15.4% incline from the average session volume which is 4.91 million shares. PHM had ended its last session trading at $25.68. PulteGroup Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.47 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.49, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.30, with a beta of 1.17. PHM 52-week low price stands at $17.12 while its 52-week high price is $47.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 48.25%. PulteGroup Inc. has the potential to record 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on January 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. Compass Point also rated AKR as Initiated on August 15, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that AKR could surge by 28.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.22% to reach $17.38/share. It started the day trading at $13.35 and traded between $12.16 and $12.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AKR’s 50-day SMA is 19.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.29. The stock has a high of $29.55 for the year while the low is $10.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -22.11%, as 1.99M PHM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.31% of Acadia Realty Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.11, while the P/B ratio is 0.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 867.82K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AKR shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 528,661 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,095,037 shares of AKR, with a total valuation of $174,637,508. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AKR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $162,424,091 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Acadia Realty Trust shares by 5.90% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,993,319 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 557,170 shares of Acadia Realty Trust which are valued at $123,817,222. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Acadia Realty Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 404,226 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,550,684 shares and is now valued at $81,162,975. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Acadia Realty Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.